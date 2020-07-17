Friday’s Rhythm on the Rails cancelled due to weather
UNION CITY, Tenn. — Discovery Park of America says Friday’s Rhythm on the Rails has been cancelled.
The park says the event was cancelled due to inclement weather, including lightning.
Discovery Park of America says an additional Rhythm on the Rails will be held on Friday, August 7.
The performers for the event will be announced at a later date.
Current Rhythm on the Rails dates:
- July 24 — Katie Thorpe Tohn and Kicking Keys with Rodger and Barry, Seeing Red
- July 31 — Blair and Madison, Clark Beckham
- August 7 — TBA