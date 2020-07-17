Jackson protesters seek justice for Vanessa Guillen

JACKSON, Tenn. — Protesters gathered on Friday at the corner of Vann and Emporium Drive to honor Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen, who was killed at Fort Hood in Texas.

News reports from Houston say Guillen disappeared from Fort Hood in April. Her body was found earlier this month near the a river several miles from the base.

Jackson’s peaceful protest is one of many across the country which is meant to seek justice, as well as honor her life and service to our country.

“She had an American dream to join the military,” said protest organizer Marissa Martinez. “And there’s no justice for her family. Her family is suffering and fighting and protesting to get justice for her.”

Investigators say specialist Aaron David Robinson killed Guillen, and a civilian — Cecily Aguilar — helped dispose of her body.

Family members believe she was sexually harassed by Robinson, who shot himself after investigators tried approaching him.