Lower Rain Chances and Higher Temperatures This Weekend

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Friday, July 17th

Showers are once again showing up mostly only north of Interstate 40 today. A cold front has parked itself near the Tennessee-Kentucky state line but additional showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop farther south throughout the afternoon. Heavy rain could lead to flash flooding and some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds but the overall risk for severe weather is low.



TONIGHT

Scattered thunderstorms may linger just past sunset tonight. For those that have had heavy rain today, be on the lookout for flooded roads! Temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 70s again under partly cloudy skies.

It’ll be another hot and humid day for West Tennesseans tomorrow with temperatures in the lower to middle 90s feeling like the lower 100s during the afternoon. It’s possible that some areas will even get to a heat index between 105°F and 110°F! There’s a slight chance for scattered thunderstorms tomorrow so be on the lookout for localized flash flooding from heavy rainfall. The chance for rain is highest between the late morning and early evening. Under mostly clear skies, temperatures will only drop to the middle 70s tomorrow night as the hot and humid weather continue on Sunday! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest hour-by-hour forecast to help you plan your weekend and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

