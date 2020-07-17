Madison Co. gains over 160 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths within a week

JACKSON, Tenn. — As the health department confirms another death due to COVID-19, officials are pleading with the public for their help.

“The death that we’re reporting this morning, my staff had just talked to this gentleman. He was not on a ventilator. But he got sick and he just got bad quick,” said Kim Tedford, director of the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

That patient has been identified as a 62-year-old man, marking the seventh death of a Madison County resident during the pandemic. He is also the fourth person to die due to complications from COVID-19 since Sunday.

During Friday morning’s update, health officials had a message for those who aren’t taking the pandemic seriously.

“For those of you who think that this is a hoax, or that it’s not real, that you are misinformed,” said Chief Compliance and Communication Officer for West Tennessee Healthcare, Amy Garner.

“Folks, this is getting real, and it’s getting serious, and it’s time for everybody to step up and do your part no matter what you think or what you believe about this virus. It’s real,” Tedford added.

Garner says 210 patients have been admitted into West Tennessee Healthcare facilities since June 10. Prior to that, only about 69 patients had been admitted for COVID-19.

On Thursday, Jackson-Madison County General Hospital opened an overflow ICU for patients to take the strain off the unit as the number of confirmed positive patients continue to rise.

“The people in the hospital are people,” said City of Jackson Mayor Scott Conger. “These aren’t numbers. These are someone’s family members, these are our neighbors. These are people that are in the hospital that are struggling, that are on ventilators, that are having to be cared for.”

Tedford and other health officials are pleading for your help to control the spread of the virus by wearing your mask, staying six feet apart from others and washing your hands.

“For those of you who have not been touched by this virus, you’re one of the lucky ones,” Tedford said. “But we’re still asking you to do your part for everybody else that it does affect.”

But if you still think it’s not serious, or maybe it’s political, or a hoax, Tedford has a message.

“Speak with the four family members this week that have lost loved ones to COVID-19 and you’ll find out real quick how real this is,” she said.

The health department will now also start reaching out to potential exposures by text message, giving you a heads up that they will be calling.

All they ask is that you answer that call and help with tracing other potential exposures to COVID-19.