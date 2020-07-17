More Heat And Humidity Today

Weather Update: Friday, July 17 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We have another hot and humid day on the way. There is still a quasi stalled boundary situated along the Tennessee/Kentucky border. In the short-term this morning. We will see mainly sunshine with a few clouds. It will be quite humid still, but I think we may actually drop the dew point a couple degrees once the atmosphere starts to mix later. It will yield a slightly cooler heat index between 100-105. That keeps us out of advisory criteria, but nevertheless it will still be miserable most of the weekend. High temps around 92 this afternoon. There is a weak wave moving along the Arkansas/Missouri border it is following the stationary front. It will be nearby this afternoon, and may help to focus scattered storms again like Thursday. Very heavy rain and slow moving storms will be the main concerns.



