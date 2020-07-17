Obion County man sentenced for possessing firearm as felon

JACKSON, Tenn. — An Obion County man as been sentenced to federal prison on firearm offenses.

A news release from the District Attorney’s Office says Edwin Joseph Hogg Jr., 55, was sentenced for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Court documents say that Hogg was arrested after officers discovered a firearm and 1.3 grams of methamphetamine in his vehicle during a traffic stop for a stop sign violation in January of 2019.

Upon further investigation, it was found that he was convicted of manufacturing methamphetamine in 2008 and was also convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in 2016, according to the release.

The release says that Hogg plead guilty on January 10, 2020.

He was sentenced to 14 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

The release says the case was investigated by the Obion County Sheriff’s Office.