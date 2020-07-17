Seventh COVID-19 death confirmed in Madison County; 46 new cases

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department director Kim Tedford has confirmed a seventh COVID-19 patient has died.

Tedford said the patient, a 62-year-old man, died Thursday afternoon.

Tedford also confirmed 46 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The newest confirmed cases include:

54-year-old female (not hospitalized)

20-year-old female (not hospitalized)

17-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

71-year-old male (not hospitalized)

53-year-old male (not hospitalized)

57-year-old female (not hospitalized)

23-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

30-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

60-year-old male (hospitalized)

63-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

83-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

36-year-old female (not hospitalized)

25-year-old female (not hospitalized)

64-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

57-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

18-year-old male (not hospitalized)

29-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

65-year-old female (not hospitalized)

88-year-old female (not hospitalized)

43-year-old female (not hospitalized)

34-year-old male (not hospitalized)

2-year-old male (not hospitalized)

29-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

27-year-old female (not hospitalized)

30-year-old male (not hospitalized)

45-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

11-month-old female (not hospitalized)

64-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

47-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

53-year-old female (not hospitalized)

59-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

Unknown female (not hospitalized)

19-year-old male (not hospitalized)

44-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

53-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

65-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

32-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

53-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

24-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

1-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

45-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

34-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

22-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

3-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

26-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

68-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

A total of 598 people have tested positive for COVID-19, Tedford said.

Tedford said the number of total positive cases is higher than what was reported Friday due to a cut-off time to report new cases.

Ten Madison County residents are currently hospitalized. One person is on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 385 (64%)

38301: 140 (23%)

38356: 12 (2%)

38391: 10 (2%)

38366: 6 (1%)

38343: 12 (2%)

38313: 12 (2%)

38392: 1 (0.1%)

38355: 4 (1%)

38362: 8 (1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 1 (0.1%)

38308: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 2 (0.5%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 232 (39%)

White: 272 (46%)

Asian: 7 (1%)

Hispanic: 30 (5%)

Other/Multiracial: 13 (2%)

Unspecified: 44 (7%)

Gender:

Female: 343 (57%)

Male: 255 (43%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 401 (68%)

Not recovered: 127 (21%)

Better: 34 (6%)

Unknown: 29 (5%)

Deaths: 7 (1%)

Age: