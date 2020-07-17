Seventh COVID-19 death confirmed in Madison County; 46 new cases
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department director Kim Tedford has confirmed a seventh COVID-19 patient has died.
Tedford said the patient, a 62-year-old man, died Thursday afternoon.
Tedford also confirmed 46 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
The newest confirmed cases include:
- 54-year-old female (not hospitalized)
- 20-year-old female (not hospitalized)
- 17-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)
- 71-year-old male (not hospitalized)
- 53-year-old male (not hospitalized)
- 57-year-old female (not hospitalized)
- 23-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)
- 30-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)
- 60-year-old male (hospitalized)
- 63-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)
- 83-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)
- 36-year-old female (not hospitalized)
- 25-year-old female (not hospitalized)
- 64-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)
- 57-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)
- 18-year-old male (not hospitalized)
- 29-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)
- 65-year-old female (not hospitalized)
- 88-year-old female (not hospitalized)
- 43-year-old female (not hospitalized)
- 34-year-old male (not hospitalized)
- 2-year-old male (not hospitalized)
- 29-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)
- 27-year-old female (not hospitalized)
- 30-year-old male (not hospitalized)
- 45-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)
- 11-month-old female (not hospitalized)
- 64-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)
- 47-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)
- 53-year-old female (not hospitalized)
- 59-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)
- Unknown female (not hospitalized)
- 19-year-old male (not hospitalized)
- 44-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)
- 53-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)
- 65-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)
- 32-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)
- 53-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)
- 24-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)
- 1-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)
- 45-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)
- 34-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)
- 22-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)
- 3-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)
- 26-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)
- 68-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)
A total of 598 people have tested positive for COVID-19, Tedford said.
Tedford said the number of total positive cases is higher than what was reported Friday due to a cut-off time to report new cases.
Ten Madison County residents are currently hospitalized. One person is on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 385 (64%)
- 38301: 140 (23%)
- 38356: 12 (2%)
- 38391: 10 (2%)
- 38366: 6 (1%)
- 38343: 12 (2%)
- 38313: 12 (2%)
- 38392: 1 (0.1%)
- 38355: 4 (1%)
- 38362: 8 (1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 1 (0.1%)
- 38308: 1 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 2 (0.5%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 232 (39%)
- White: 272 (46%)
- Asian: 7 (1%)
- Hispanic: 30 (5%)
- Other/Multiracial: 13 (2%)
- Unspecified: 44 (7%)
Gender:
- Female: 343 (57%)
- Male: 255 (43%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 401 (68%)
- Not recovered: 127 (21%)
- Better: 34 (6%)
- Unknown: 29 (5%)
- Deaths: 7 (1%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 18 (3%)
- 11 – 20 years: 57 (9.5%)
- 21 – 30 years: 117 (19.5%)
- 31 – 40 years: 85 (14%)
- 41 – 50 years: 88 (15%)
- 51 – 60 years: 109 (18%)
- 61 – 70 years: 64 (11%)
- 71 – 80 years: 32 (5%)
- 80+: 23 (4%)
- Unknown: 5 (1%)