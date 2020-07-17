Seventh COVID-19 death confirmed in Madison County; 46 new cases

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department director Kim Tedford has confirmed a seventh COVID-19 patient has died.

Tedford said the patient, a 62-year-old man, died Thursday afternoon.

Tedford also confirmed 46 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The newest confirmed cases include:

  • 54-year-old female (not hospitalized)
  • 20-year-old female (not hospitalized)
  • 17-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)
  • 71-year-old male (not hospitalized)
  • 53-year-old male (not hospitalized)
  • 57-year-old female (not hospitalized)
  • 23-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)
  • 30-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)
  • 60-year-old male (hospitalized)
  • 63-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)
  • 83-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)
  • 36-year-old female (not hospitalized)
  • 25-year-old female (not hospitalized)
  • 64-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)
  • 57-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)
  • 18-year-old male (not hospitalized)
  • 29-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)
  • 65-year-old female (not hospitalized)
  • 88-year-old female (not hospitalized)
  • 43-year-old female (not hospitalized)
  • 34-year-old male (not hospitalized)
  • 2-year-old male (not hospitalized)
  • 29-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)
  • 27-year-old female (not hospitalized)
  • 30-year-old male (not hospitalized)
  • 45-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)
  • 11-month-old female (not hospitalized)
  • 64-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)
  • 47-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)
  • 53-year-old female (not hospitalized)
  • 59-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)
  • Unknown female (not hospitalized)
  • 19-year-old male (not hospitalized)
  • 44-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)
  • 53-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)
  • 65-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)
  • 32-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)
  • 53-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)
  • 24-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)
  • 1-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)
  • 45-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)
  • 34-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)
  • 22-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)
  • 3-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)
  • 26-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)
  • 68-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

A total of 598 people have tested positive for COVID-19, Tedford said.

Tedford said the number of total positive cases is higher than what was reported Friday due to a cut-off time to report new cases.

Ten Madison County residents are currently hospitalized. One person is on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 385 (64%)
  • 38301: 140 (23%)
  • 38356: 12 (2%)
  • 38391: 10 (2%)
  • 38366: 6 (1%)
  • 38343: 12 (2%)
  • 38313: 12 (2%)
  • 38392: 1 (0.1%)
  • 38355: 4 (1%)
  • 38362: 8 (1%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 1 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 1 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 2 (0.5%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 232 (39%)
  • White: 272 (46%)
  • Asian: 7 (1%)
  • Hispanic: 30 (5%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 13 (2%)
  • Unspecified: 44 (7%)

Gender:

  • Female: 343 (57%)
  • Male: 255 (43%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 401 (68%)
  • Not recovered: 127 (21%)
  • Better: 34 (6%)
  • Unknown: 29 (5%)
  • Deaths: 7 (1%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 18 (3%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 57 (9.5%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 117 (19.5%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 85 (14%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 88 (15%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 109 (18%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 64 (11%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 32 (5%)
  • 80+: 23 (4%)
  • Unknown: 5 (1%)
