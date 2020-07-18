76,336 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 838 deaths, 3,649 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 76,336 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, July 18. In addition, 838 people have died and 3,649 have been hospitalized. Another 43,706 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Saturday. The report shows 739 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 31 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 277

Bedford County – 673

Benton County – 26

Bledsoe County – 639

Blount County – 509

Bradley County – 1,177

Campbell County – 92

Cannon County – 69

Carroll County – 73

Carter County — 162

Cheatham County – 358

Chester County – 110

Claiborne County – 110

Clay County – 33

Cocke County – 202

Coffee County – 182

Crockett County — 93

Cumberland County – 252

Davidson County – 15,711

Decatur County – 53

DeKalb County – 138

Dickson County – 370

Dyer County – 358

Fayette County – 454

Fentress County – 40

Franklin County – 146

Gibson County – 296

Giles County – 177

Grainger County – 71

Greene County – 196

Grundy County – 72

Hamblen County – 643

Hamilton County – 4,144

Hancock County – 25

Hardeman County — 530

Hardin County – 194

Hawkins County – 131

Haywood County — 179

Henderson County — 153

Henry County — 60

Hickman County – 139

Houston County – 29

Humphreys County – 60

Jackson County – 72

Jefferson County – 256

Johnson County – 51

Knox County – 2,196

Lake County – 699

Lauderdale County – 244

Lawrence County – 288

Lewis County — 15

Lincoln County – 132

Loudon County – 394

Macon County – 699

Madison County – 479

Marion County – 121

Marshall County – 155

Maury County – 606

McMinn County – 354

McNairy County — 153

Meigs County – 47

Monroe County – 176

Montgomery County – 1,133

Moore County – 28

Morgan County — 4

Obion County — 164

Overton County – 90

Perry County – 48

Pickett County — 10

Polk County – 64

Putnam County – 1,204

Rhea County – 381

Roane County – 118

Robertson County – 1,105

Rutherford County – 4,397

Scott County – 34

Sequatchie County – 61

Sevier County – 1,077

Shelby County – 16,224

Smith County – 212

Stewart County — 37

Sullivan County – 372

Sumner County – 2,426

Tipton County – 792

Trousdale County – 1,543

Unicoi County – 66

Union County — 41

Van Buren County – 14

Warren County – 215

Washington County – 379

Wayne County – 143

Weakley County — 99

White County – 123

Williamson County – 2,449

Wilson County – 1,553

Out of state – 1,975

Pending – 1,175

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 91

Asian – 766

Black or African-American – 14,737

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 58

Other/Multiracial – 10,933

White – 30,936

Pending – 16,298

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 38,916

Hispanic – 15,228

Pending – 22,192

Gender:

Female – 36,625

Male – 38,611

Pending – 1,100

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.