Cookies for Cancer fundraiser held in Chester Co.

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A special event was held in Chester County, and it was all for a great cause.

Saturday, Henderson Family Pharmacy gave back with their Cookies for Cancer fundraiser.

As a way to support cancer patients, the pharmacy sold barbecue plates and cookies. To help reduce the potential exposure of COVID-19, organizers made it a drive-thru event.

“We are going to be donating our percentage, which will go to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, and also our Cookies for Cancer, the American Cancer Society,” said event organizer Elizabeth Everett.

Organizers say they will have another Cookies for Cancer fundraiser this Thanksgiving.