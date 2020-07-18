Educational film series ‘Be the Change’ holds second screening

JACKSON, Tenn.-The community came out for part two of an educational film series.

United Way of West Tennessee and the Jackson Chamber partnered for a series called ‘Be The Change.’

The second screening featured the movie ‘Selma.’

One person attending the outdoor screening says he was 15 when the events in Selma took place.

He recalls it as a scary time.

“Nobody should be treated differently for something that doesn’t matter,” movie goer John Smith said.

The next screening is at South Side High School’s football stadium.