Health department confirms eighth COVID-19 death in Madison Co.; 37 new cases

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed a eighth COVID-19 patient has died.

The health department says the patient, a 47-year-old male, died this week due to complications from COVID-19.

The news release from the department also confirmed 37 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The newest confirmed cases include:

  • 23-year-old male (not hospitalized)
  • 25-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)
  • 73-year-old female (not hospitalized)
  • 30-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)
  • 21-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)
  • 19-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)
  • 21-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)
  • 18-year-old female (not hospitalized)
  • 29-year-old male (not hospitalized)
  • 21-year-old male (not hospitalized)
  • 13-year-old female (not hospitalized)
  • 6-year-old female (not hospitalized)
  • 26-year-old male (not hospitalized)
  • 42-year-old female (not hospitalized)
  • 73-year-old female (hospitalized)
  • 46-year-old male (not hospitalized)
  • 19-year-old male (not hospitalized)
  • 1-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)
  • 47-year-old male (deceased)
  • 68-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)
  • 87-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)
  • 67-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)
  • 85-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)
  • 24-year-old female (not hospitalized)
  • 21-year-old female (not hospitalized)
  • 69-year-old male (not hospitalized)
  • 22-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)
  • 35-year-old female (not hospitalized)
  • 37-year-old female (not hospitalized)
  • 12-year-old female (not hospitalized)
  • 42-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)
  • 32-year-old female (not hospitalized)
  • 64-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)
  • 45-year-old female (not hospitalized)
  • 23-year-old female (not hospitalized)
  • 47-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)
  • 62-year-old male (hospitalized)

A total of 635 people have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the health department.

Ten Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, three of which are on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 403 (63%)
  • 38301: 153 (24%)
  • 38356: 12 (2%)
  • 38391: 12 (2%)
  • 38366: 6 (1%)
  • 38343: 12 (2%)
  • 38313: 15 (2%)
  • 38392: 1 (0.1%)
  • 38355: 3 (0.5%)
  • 38362: 9 (1.5%)
  • 38006: 4 (1%)
  • 38302: 1 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 1 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 3 (0.5%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 244 (38%)
  • White: 284 (45%)
  • Asian: 7 (1%)
  • Hispanic: 32 (5%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 13 (2%)
  • Unspecified: 55 (9%)

Gender:

  • Female: 365 (57%)
  • Male: 270 (43%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 416 (65%)
  • Not recovered: 150 (24%)
  • Better: 31 (5%)
  • Unknown: 30 (5%)
  • Deaths: 8 (1%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 20 (3%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 63 (10%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 128 (20%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 88 (14%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 94 (15%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 109 (17%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 69 (11%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 34 (5%)
  • 80+: 25 (4%)
  • Unknown: 5 (1%)
