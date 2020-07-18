Health department confirms eighth COVID-19 death in Madison Co.; 37 new cases
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed a eighth COVID-19 patient has died.
The health department says the patient, a 47-year-old male, died this week due to complications from COVID-19.
The news release from the department also confirmed 37 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
The newest confirmed cases include:
- 23-year-old male (not hospitalized)
- 25-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)
- 73-year-old female (not hospitalized)
- 30-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)
- 21-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)
- 19-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)
- 21-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)
- 18-year-old female (not hospitalized)
- 29-year-old male (not hospitalized)
- 21-year-old male (not hospitalized)
- 13-year-old female (not hospitalized)
- 6-year-old female (not hospitalized)
- 26-year-old male (not hospitalized)
- 42-year-old female (not hospitalized)
- 73-year-old female (hospitalized)
- 46-year-old male (not hospitalized)
- 19-year-old male (not hospitalized)
- 1-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)
- 47-year-old male (deceased)
- 68-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)
- 87-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)
- 67-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)
- 85-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)
- 24-year-old female (not hospitalized)
- 21-year-old female (not hospitalized)
- 69-year-old male (not hospitalized)
- 22-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)
- 35-year-old female (not hospitalized)
- 37-year-old female (not hospitalized)
- 12-year-old female (not hospitalized)
- 42-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)
- 32-year-old female (not hospitalized)
- 64-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)
- 45-year-old female (not hospitalized)
- 23-year-old female (not hospitalized)
- 47-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)
- 62-year-old male (hospitalized)
A total of 635 people have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the health department.
Ten Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, three of which are on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 403 (63%)
- 38301: 153 (24%)
- 38356: 12 (2%)
- 38391: 12 (2%)
- 38366: 6 (1%)
- 38343: 12 (2%)
- 38313: 15 (2%)
- 38392: 1 (0.1%)
- 38355: 3 (0.5%)
- 38362: 9 (1.5%)
- 38006: 4 (1%)
- 38302: 1 (0.1%)
- 38308: 1 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 3 (0.5%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 244 (38%)
- White: 284 (45%)
- Asian: 7 (1%)
- Hispanic: 32 (5%)
- Other/Multiracial: 13 (2%)
- Unspecified: 55 (9%)
Gender:
- Female: 365 (57%)
- Male: 270 (43%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 416 (65%)
- Not recovered: 150 (24%)
- Better: 31 (5%)
- Unknown: 30 (5%)
- Deaths: 8 (1%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 20 (3%)
- 11 – 20 years: 63 (10%)
- 21 – 30 years: 128 (20%)
- 31 – 40 years: 88 (14%)
- 41 – 50 years: 94 (15%)
- 51 – 60 years: 109 (17%)
- 61 – 70 years: 69 (11%)
- 71 – 80 years: 34 (5%)
- 80+: 25 (4%)
- Unknown: 5 (1%)