Health department confirms eighth COVID-19 death in Madison Co.; 37 new cases

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed a eighth COVID-19 patient has died.

The health department says the patient, a 47-year-old male, died this week due to complications from COVID-19.

The news release from the department also confirmed 37 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The newest confirmed cases include:

23-year-old male (not hospitalized)

25-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

73-year-old female (not hospitalized)

30-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

21-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

19-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

21-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

18-year-old female (not hospitalized)

29-year-old male (not hospitalized)

21-year-old male (not hospitalized)

13-year-old female (not hospitalized)

6-year-old female (not hospitalized)

26-year-old male (not hospitalized)

42-year-old female (not hospitalized)

73-year-old female (hospitalized)

46-year-old male (not hospitalized)

19-year-old male (not hospitalized)

1-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

47-year-old male (deceased)

68-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

87-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

67-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

85-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

24-year-old female (not hospitalized)

21-year-old female (not hospitalized)

69-year-old male (not hospitalized)

22-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

35-year-old female (not hospitalized)

37-year-old female (not hospitalized)

12-year-old female (not hospitalized)

42-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

32-year-old female (not hospitalized)

64-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

45-year-old female (not hospitalized)

23-year-old female (not hospitalized)

47-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

62-year-old male (hospitalized)

A total of 635 people have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the health department.

Ten Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, three of which are on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 403 (63%)

38301: 153 (24%)

38356: 12 (2%)

38391: 12 (2%)

38366: 6 (1%)

38343: 12 (2%)

38313: 15 (2%)

38392: 1 (0.1%)

38355: 3 (0.5%)

38362: 9 (1.5%)

38006: 4 (1%)

38302: 1 (0.1%)

38308: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 3 (0.5%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 244 (38%)

White: 284 (45%)

Asian: 7 (1%)

Hispanic: 32 (5%)

Other/Multiracial: 13 (2%)

Unspecified: 55 (9%)

Gender:

Female: 365 (57%)

Male: 270 (43%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 416 (65%)

Not recovered: 150 (24%)

Better: 31 (5%)

Unknown: 30 (5%)

Deaths: 8 (1%)

Age: