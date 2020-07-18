Hundreds receive free meals during food distribution

JACKSON, Tenn. — Neighbors were helping neighbors as free meals were given to help families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With over a hundred cars waiting in line, family after family had their trunks filled with fruits, veggies, meats, snacks and more.

“Our expectation was 500, but it looks like we have exceeded that amount. Some cars have four families, some has six and some has ten,” said Future Leaders of Tennessee President and Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Ronald Benton.

He says this event was put together to help families who have been affected by the coronavirus.

“We are thankful that we can feed so many families, and the people are so excited just to be able to get food,” Benton said.

People waiting in line said they could use the extra help. They said it also helps them avoid going to the grocery store over fears of being exposed to the virus.

“The extra food because we all need a little help, especially with COVID,” said Charlotte Carrie, who went to the food distribution. “Because me and my husband try to stay in all the time, and we keep my mother-in-law in too.”

That’s why the ministry is rolling up their sleeves and helping families who are dealing with the economic toll of COVID-19 at their kitchen tables.

Benton says many people are struggling to pay their bills because of the pandemic and that many people have lost their jobs.

“A lot of us have not been hungry before and some of us have. We know what it’s like. Usually the people that are doing the serving are the people that have already been through this before, so they know what it’s like to be hungry, and they know what it’s like to be outdoors,” Benton said.

Benton says he wants to give his thanks to everyone who did their part in making this happen for the community.

“Our church — Mt. Moriah — and our non-profit organization Benton Future Leaders of Tennessee and Johnny Dodd with Men on the Move, to Terry Drumright at TLM and Associates, to Chief Wiser. All of these are our partners. The deacon that represents Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church,” Benton said.

Organizers say they expect to have another food distribution in the future, and they are working to set up a date and time for the next event.