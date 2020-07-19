23 positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison Co.; 658 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed a 23 additional positive COVID-19 cases in Madison County on Sunday.
The newest confirmed cases include:
- 52-year-old female (not hospitalized)
- 52-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)
- 34-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)
- 19-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)
- 57-year-old female (not hospitalized)
- 17-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)
- 22-year-old female (not hospitalized)
- 32-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)
- 26-year-old female (not hospitalized)
- 61-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)
- 24-year-old female (not hospitalized)
- 40-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)
- 24-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)
- 16-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)
- 23-year-old male (not hospitalized)
- 29-year-old female (not hospitalized)
- 19-year-old female (not hospitalized)
- 17-year-old female (not hospitalized)
- 28-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)
- 24-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)
- 52-year-old female (not hospitalized)
- 72-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)
- 46-year-old female (hospitalized)
A total of 658 people have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the health department.
The department says 11 Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, three of which are on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 416 (63%)
- 38301: 162 (25%)
- 38356: 12 (2%)
- 38391: 12 (2%)
- 38366: 7 (1%)
- 38343: 12 (2%)
- 38313: 15 (2%)
- 38392: 1 (0.1%)
- 38355: 3 (0.5%)
- 38362: 9 (1.5%)
- 38006: 4 (1%)
- 38302: 1 (0.1%)
- 38308: 1 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 3 (0.5%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 250 (38%)
- White: 292 (44%)
- Asian: 7 (1%)
- Hispanic: 33 (5%)
- Other/Multiracial: 13 (2%)
- Unspecified: 63 (10%)
Gender:
- Female: 382 (58%)
- Male: 276(42%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 420 (64%)
- Not recovered: 169 (26%)
- Better: 31 (5%)
- Unknown: 30 (4%)
- Deaths: 8 (1%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 20 (3%)
- 11 – 20 years: 68 (10%)
- 21 – 30 years: 136 (21%)
- 31 – 40 years: 91 (14%)
- 41 – 50 years: 95 (14%)
- 51 – 60 years: 113 (17%)
- 61 – 70 years: 70 (11%)
- 71 – 80 years: 35 (5%)
- 80+: 25 (4%)
- Unknown: 5 (1%)