23 positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison Co.; 658 total

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed a 23 additional positive COVID-19 cases in Madison County on Sunday.

The newest confirmed cases include:

  • 52-year-old female (not hospitalized)
  • 52-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)
  • 34-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)
  • 19-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)
  • 57-year-old female (not hospitalized)
  • 17-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)
  • 22-year-old female (not hospitalized)
  • 32-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)
  • 26-year-old female (not hospitalized)
  • 61-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)
  • 24-year-old female (not hospitalized)
  • 40-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)
  • 24-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)
  • 16-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)
  • 23-year-old male (not hospitalized)
  • 29-year-old female (not hospitalized)
  • 19-year-old female (not hospitalized)
  • 17-year-old female (not hospitalized)
  • 28-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)
  • 24-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)
  • 52-year-old female (not hospitalized)
  • 72-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)
  • 46-year-old female (hospitalized)

A total of 658 people have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the health department.

The department says 11 Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, three of which are on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 416 (63%)
  • 38301: 162 (25%)
  • 38356: 12 (2%)
  • 38391: 12 (2%)
  • 38366: 7 (1%)
  • 38343: 12 (2%)
  • 38313: 15 (2%)
  • 38392: 1 (0.1%)
  • 38355: 3 (0.5%)
  • 38362: 9 (1.5%)
  • 38006: 4 (1%)
  • 38302: 1 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 1 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 3 (0.5%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 250 (38%)
  • White: 292 (44%)
  • Asian: 7 (1%)
  • Hispanic: 33 (5%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 13 (2%)
  • Unspecified: 63 (10%)

Gender:

  • Female: 382 (58%)
  • Male: 276(42%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 420 (64%)
  • Not recovered: 169 (26%)
  • Better: 31 (5%)
  • Unknown: 30 (4%)
  • Deaths: 8 (1%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 20 (3%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 68 (10%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 136 (21%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 91 (14%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 95 (14%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 113 (17%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 70 (11%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 35 (5%)
  • 80+: 25 (4%)
  • Unknown: 5 (1%)
