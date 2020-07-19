23 positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison Co.; 658 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed a 23 additional positive COVID-19 cases in Madison County on Sunday.

The newest confirmed cases include:

52-year-old female (not hospitalized)

52-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

34-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

19-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

57-year-old female (not hospitalized)

17-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

22-year-old female (not hospitalized)

32-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

26-year-old female (not hospitalized)

61-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

24-year-old female (not hospitalized)

40-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

24-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

16-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

23-year-old male (not hospitalized)

29-year-old female (not hospitalized)

19-year-old female (not hospitalized)

17-year-old female (not hospitalized)

28-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

24-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

52-year-old female (not hospitalized)

72-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

46-year-old female (hospitalized)

A total of 658 people have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the health department.

The department says 11 Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, three of which are on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 416 (63%)

38301: 162 (25%)

38356: 12 (2%)

38391: 12 (2%)

38366: 7 (1%)

38343: 12 (2%)

38313: 15 (2%)

38392: 1 (0.1%)

38355: 3 (0.5%)

38362: 9 (1.5%)

38006: 4 (1%)

38302: 1 (0.1%)

38308: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 3 (0.5%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 250 (38%)

White: 292 (44%)

Asian: 7 (1%)

Hispanic: 33 (5%)

Other/Multiracial: 13 (2%)

Unspecified: 63 (10%)

Gender:

Female: 382 (58%)

Male: 276(42%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 420 (64%)

Not recovered: 169 (26%)

Better: 31 (5%)

Unknown: 30 (4%)

Deaths: 8 (1%)

Age: