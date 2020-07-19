78,115 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 843 deaths, 3,681 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 78,115 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, July 19. In addition, 843 people have died and 3,681 have been hospitalized. Another 44,319 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Sunday. The report shows 754 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 31 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 289

Bedford County – 679

Benton County – 28

Bledsoe County – 642

Blount County – 518

Bradley County – 1,205

Campbell County – 96

Cannon County – 70

Carroll County – 77

Carter County — 179

Cheatham County – 364

Chester County – 115

Claiborne County – 113

Clay County – 33

Cocke County – 210

Coffee County – 190

Crockett County — 98

Cumberland County – 253

Davidson County – 16,044

Decatur County – 57

DeKalb County – 138

Dickson County – 376

Dyer County – 365

Fayette County – 465

Fentress County – 40

Franklin County – 158

Gibson County – 306

Giles County – 197

Grainger County – 73

Greene County – 209

Grundy County – 73

Hamblen County – 648

Hamilton County – 4,233

Hancock County – 28

Hardeman County — 547

Hardin County – 194

Hawkins County – 139

Haywood County — 181

Henderson County — 161

Henry County — 62

Hickman County – 142

Houston County – 29

Humphreys County – 62

Jackson County – 72

Jefferson County – 261

Johnson County – 52

Knox County – 2,322

Lake County – 700

Lauderdale County – 247

Lawrence County – 296

Lewis County — 15

Lincoln County – 138

Loudon County – 398

Macon County – 701

Madison County – 486

Marion County – 126

Marshall County – 161

Maury County – 629

McMinn County – 363

McNairy County — 160

Meigs County – 51

Monroe County – 182

Montgomery County – 1,157

Moore County – 28

Morgan County — 41

Obion County — 168

Overton County – 91

Perry County – 49

Pickett County — 10

Polk County – 67

Putnam County – 1,212

Rhea County – 394

Roane County – 122

Robertson County – 1,130

Rutherford County – 4,503

Scott County – 35

Sequatchie County – 63

Sevier County – 1,087

Shelby County – 16,468

Smith County – 214

Stewart County — 44

Sullivan County – 387

Sumner County – 2,458

Tipton County – 798

Trousdale County – 1,543

Unicoi County – 66

Union County — 46

Van Buren County – 14

Warren County – 215

Washington County – 430

Wayne County – 247

Weakley County — 101

White County – 123

Williamson County – 2,517

Wilson County – 1,601

Out of state – 2,084

Pending – 1,256

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 92

Asian – 788

Black or African-American – 15,317

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 60

Other/Multiracial – 11,268

White – 32,383

Pending – 18,207

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 39,505

Hispanic – 15,326

Pending – 23,284

Gender:

Female – 37,607

Male – 39,421

Pending – 1,087

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.