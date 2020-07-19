Dyer County announces mask mandate starting July 20th

DYER COUNTY, Tenn.–Another county issues a mask mandate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dyer County Mayor Chris Young said the decision came after a lot of observation and prayer.

“When the numbers hit 41 that wednesday, I believe, I said we have got to do something and try to protect our people,” Mayor Young said.

From Wednesday to now, Dyer County saw 41 new cases of COVID-19.

This week, they went up 63 cases, adding up to 365 out of a population of around 38,000.

Friday, Mayor Young announced a mask mandate for the county.

“We need to stay below the 10 new cases daily if folks want to be able to visit their relatives in nursing homes and do the things we all like to do,” Mayor Young said.

Starting Monday night at 11:59 pm, residents must wear a mask in public places in the county.

Young said mandating masks will help keep things open and running smoothly, and that most residents are on board.

“Most people are absolutely willing to go along and do what they can for their fellow man,” Mayor Young said.

“We need to go on and do what we need to do, as far as practicing social distancing and wearing our masks to not only protect ourselves but others too,” Dyersburg resident Monette Wills said.

Although, some don’t agree with it.

“I think people should have a choice. I don’t care what party you’re in, you need a choice,” Mike Welch, an auctioneer in Dyersburg, said.

“If you’re going to go into someone’s store and they want you to wear a mask, then I’d say wear one. If it’s optional, myself personally, I wouldn’t wear a mask,” Welch added.

“If you think about others, as I think most people should, I think it would be a no brainer to wear a mask. What’s it going to hurt if it can help save someone’s life?” Mayor Young said.

The mask mandate expires August 3rd, unless cancelled sooner or extended.

Violation of the mask mandate is a class A misdemeanor.

You can get a mask from the health department for free if you need one.

Below is the full mask mandate.