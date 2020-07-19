New mural celebrates the city of Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn.–Dyersburg recently got its first mural.

This new mural is on the side of Tencom Services on South Mill Avenue in downtown Dyersburg.

The project started back in 2018, led by the Dyer County Adult Leadership class.

Local artist MK Alford painted the mural, titled ‘Celebrating Dyersburg.’

It features several well known icons, like the courthouse, the fair, and the bridge over the Mississippi River.

“Our hope was that this project will serve as a catalyst for future beautification and art projects,” project manager Amy Cresswell said.

Organizers plan to hold a dedication for the mural in the near future.