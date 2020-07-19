Staying cool in the summer heat

JACKSON, Tenn. — This past week has been one of the hottest in West Tennessee, and many say they are taking precautions to beat the heat.

Some say they are staying hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids and limiting activity outside. If they do go outside, they find a shaded area to sit.

As a reminder, it’s important to stay hydrated during the summer months.

“Making sure that we stay hydrated. Brought a cooler with me with multiple Gatorades and water, trying to find a shady spot to sit underneath and making sure to just stay hydrated,” said Bob Koehler.

“Just really getting Gatorade at the break and Kona Ice, just trying to get as much liquid as we can,” said Shellie Fossick.

Some people say they are also wearing light-colored clothing to help combat the heat.