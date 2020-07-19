West Tennesseans enjoy summer tennis tournament

JACKSON, Tenn. — It was a beautiful day in the Hub City, and families got to enjoy a tennis game event at the Jackson Tennis Center.

“We are out here today for a southern level four junior tennis tournament, ages 10’s to 18’s,” said West Tennessee Junior Championship Tennis Director and Jackson Tennis Center Director, Ted Measley.

He says this is the first time for this tournament to be in Jackson. Measley says it is one of the largest in history, with a 102 players from southern states.

“This is our first year to have it. We expect to have it for many years to come as well. These are all the finals. We’ve got kids from Georgia to South Carolina, North Carolina, Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee,” Measley said.

Measley says the turnout was more than what he expected.

“The amount of players we expected [was] about 50 to 60, and we ended up having 102 players, so that is really good,” Measley said.

He says there will be a total of four tournaments coming up. One will be held in August, and it is called the Back to School Junior Championship.

The other three tournaments will be held in September, October and November.

Upcoming tournaments:

West Tennessee Junior Championship — July 17 to July 20

Jackson Back to School Junior Championship — August 21 to August 23

2020 Tennessee State Adult Open — October 23 to October 25

Jackson Fall Junior Tennis Classic — November 6 to November 8

For more information, visit the Jackson West Tennessee Tennis Association website.