14 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases; 672 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 14 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 672.

The health department says those patients are:

40-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

70-year-old female (not hospitalized)

66-year-old male (not hospitalized)

20-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

17-year-old female (not hospitalized)

21-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

46-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

31-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

43-year-old male (not hospitalized)

39-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

44-year-old female (not hospitalized)

31-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

10-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

15-year-old female (not hospitalized)

The health department says 428 patients have recovered from the virus, and 207 patients are considered active cases.

Nine Madison County residents are currently hospitalized. Three of those patients are on ventilators.

Amy Garner with West Tennessee Healthcare says a total of 76 COVID-positive West Tennesseans are hospitalized, and 25 of them are on ventilators.

The health department is also reminding residents that there are two free mask giveaways scheduled for this week. One giveaway is scheduled for Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 605 Airways Boulevard.

The second mask giveaway is scheduled for Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 806 Huntersville-Denmark Road in Denmark.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 426 (63%)

38301: 166 (25%)

38356: 12 (2%)

38391: 12 (2%)

38366: 7 (1%)

38343: 12 (2%)

38313: 15 (2%)

38392: 1 (0.1%)

38355: 3 (0.6%)

38362: 9 (1.3%)

38006: 4 (0.6%)

38302: 1 (0.1%)

38308: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 3 (0.4%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 254 (38%)

White: 295 (44%)

Asian: 7 (1%)

Hispanic: 33 (5%)

Other/Multiracial: 13 (2%)

Unspecified: 70 (10%)

Gender:

Female: 394 (59%)

Male: 278 (41%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 428 (64%)

Not recovered: 177 (26%)

Better: 30 (5%)

Unknown: 29 (4%)

Deaths: 8 (1%)

Age: