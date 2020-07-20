79,754 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 847 deaths, 3,712 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 79,754 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, July 20. In addition, 847 people have died and 3,712 have been hospitalized. Another 45,974 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Monday. The report shows 784 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 31 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 300

Bedford County – 688

Benton County – 30

Bledsoe County – 641

Blount County – 538

Bradley County – 1,239

Campbell County – 100

Cannon County – 71

Carroll County – 80

Carter County — 205

Cheatham County – 371

Chester County – 120

Claiborne County – 118

Clay County – 34

Cocke County – 217

Coffee County – 205

Crockett County — 105

Cumberland County – 255

Davidson County – 16,223

Decatur County – 59

DeKalb County – 145

Dickson County – 390

Dyer County – 373

Fayette County – 473

Fentress County – 41

Franklin County – 164

Gibson County – 312

Giles County – 207

Grainger County – 74

Greene County – 223

Grundy County – 72

Hamblen County – 660

Hamilton County – 4,341

Hancock County – 30

Hardeman County — 556

Hardin County – 203

Hawkins County – 145

Haywood County — 192

Henderson County — 175

Henry County — 63

Hickman County – 143

Houston County – 30

Humphreys County – 62

Jackson County – 72

Jefferson County – 264

Johnson County – 52

Knox County – 2,413

Lake County – 702

Lauderdale County – 254

Lawrence County – 302

Lewis County — 19

Lincoln County – 143

Loudon County – 408

Macon County – 703

Madison County – 500

Marion County – 132

Marshall County – 166

Maury County – 665

McMinn County – 371

McNairy County — 162

Meigs County – 53

Monroe County – 185

Montgomery County – 1,173

Moore County – 32

Morgan County — 42

Obion County — 175

Overton County – 91

Perry County – 45

Pickett County — 10

Polk County – 70

Putnam County – 1,214

Rhea County – 401

Roane County – 125

Robertson County – 1,143

Rutherford County – 4,618

Scott County – 36

Sequatchie County – 61

Sevier County – 1,112

Shelby County – 16,702

Smith County – 219

Stewart County — 47

Sullivan County – 427

Sumner County – 2,505

Tipton County – 809

Trousdale County – 1,543

Unicoi County – 69

Union County — 50

Van Buren County – 14

Warren County – 222

Washington County – 470

Wayne County – 150

Weakley County — 101

White County – 124

Williamson County – 2,562

Wilson County – 1,628

Out of state – 2,184

Pending – 1,337

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 94

Asian – 793

Black or African-American – 15,478

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 61

Other/Multiracial – 11,316

White – 32,833

Pending – 19,179

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 40,006

Hispanic – 15,416

Pending – 24,332

Gender:

Female – 38,543

Male – 40,117

Pending – 1,094

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.