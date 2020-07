Bethel University leaders announce date for spring/summer graduation

McKENZIE, Tenn.–Leaders with Bethel University announce the date for their spring and summer commencement ceremonies.

Graduation will be held on August 1 at 7 p.m. in Wildcat Stadium.

To ensure safety, all graduates and guests will be screened for fever and symptoms before entering.

Masks are required and social distancing will be in place.

In case of rain, commencement will be held on August 2 at 7 p.m.