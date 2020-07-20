Businesses begin issuing their own mask mandates nationwide

JACKSON, Tenn. — Businesses are stepping up and enforcing their own mandates in areas that are not requiring masks.

Major retailers such as Walmart and Kohl’s issued their mandates Monday.

In a statement from Kohl’s, they say that they “consider health and safety a top priority” for both employees and customers. They did say that their mask requirement does not apply to individuals unable to wear a mask for medical reasons.

Face coverings in Walgreens had been mandatory at thousands of locations in states, but now they are making it official in all their stores. They say they will have signs on exterior doors with information and will also be increasing reminders to customers via the stores’ intercom system.

CVS also made masks required. In a statement, they ask that customers help protect themselves and those around them by listening to the experts and heeding the call to wear a face covering.

In the upcoming weeks, more businesses will follow suit with their own mandates.

On Wednesday, July 22, supermarket chain Kroger will also apply the mask mandate at all locations.

Aldi’s will go into effect Monday, July 27.

Most businesses say they will be monitoring safety protocols based on guidelines from the CDC and state and local health officials.

There is no word yet on how long they plan to keep these mandates in place.

For customers that aren’t comfortable wearing a mask, some businesses suggest taking advantage of curbside pickup if available.