Customers respond to first day of mask mandate at Walmart stores

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Monday marked the first day of a mask mandate at Walmart and Sam’s Club stores across the country as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise.

“If you wear it, you’re not doing any harm,” shopper Terry Albers said.

“I know a lot of people have fought it, but it’s better to be safe than sorry,” shopper Mindi Harrison said.

In Tennessee, some local government mask mandates were already in place, and the company felt they needed to be consistent with those rules.

“I don’t see what the big deal is. You can’t go in there and smoke. So, to me, it’s the same as cigarettes. It’s for our own protection,” Albers said.

Many shoppers we spoke with say wearing the mask is just temporary, and that people should think of it as being considerate of others’ health.

“I don’t want to bring anything home to my parents or grandparents. They’re all immunocompromised,” shopper Carmen Young said.

“I’ve had a couple close friends now that have just gotten out of the hospital from it. This stuff is real,” Harrison said.

According to a statement from Walmart, company leaders say in addition to the mandate, they will be adding clear signage at the front of stores.

You can also find a “health ambassador” stationed near the entrance to remind those without a mask of the new requirements, and to make the process easier for shoppers.

Walmart says all stores will have a single entrance to help ensure consistency with the new process.