Daily Potential for Scattered Thunderstorms This Week

Weather Update – 7:15 p.m. – Monday, July 20th

Thunderstorms continue to push south in West Tennessee this evening and may stick around after sunset. We’ll be watching the potential for strong thunderstorms to produce gusty winds in addition to heavy rainfall. Frequent lightning is possible in these storms too so it could get loud at times.

TONIGHT

Showers will linger a little while longer this evening in West Tennessee but mostly dry weather will characterize the vast majority of the overnight. It’ll be a warm and humid night so temperatures will only drop to the lower and middle 70s by sunrise.

Another hot and humid day is expected for West Tennessee tomorrow with temperatures expected to feel like the lower 100s at the warmest point of the day. Scattered storms are possible again tomorrow so watch out for brief downpours if you’ll be out and about. Rain is even more likely on Wednesday, stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for a look at the forecast rainfall totals and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

