Jackson-Madison County school offices open for registration events

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County school offices will open for registration on select dates in July.

New kindergarten students, along with students who are new to the district or have recently moved to a new school zone, must register at their new school.

Each school will hold a new student registration day on Wednesday, July 22 and Wednesday, July 29 from 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The schools ask you first complete the online registration process at www.jmcss.org/register – where you can click on “New Students” for instructions. This is expected to be completed prior to the in-person registration day. For those who do not have a computer or internet access, there will be a limited number of computers available at the child’s school on the registration days mentioned above.

All new students must submit copies of the following documents in-person at the child’s school office:

Birth certificate

Three proofs of residence

Updated shot record on the Tennessee form

Proof of current physical

Parent or guardian’s state-issued ID

If you do not have access to a copier, staff will be available to make copies of the originals.

All returning students who were enrolled in a JMCSS school during last year need to be registered through PowerSchool. If the registration process has not already been completed, it is still available through the PowerSchool Parent site and must be finished as soon as possible. Schools will be open for those that need to use a computer to register or need technical assistance on Friday, July 24.

There are limited slots availabe for Pre-K in JMCSS for the 2020-2021 school year. You may appy online at www.jmscc.org/register. Documents for Pre-K registration can be turned in at Nova Early Learning Center beginning Monday, July 20 from 9:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. daily.

School staff will be available at all sites to assist and answer questions. JMCSS asks you wear a face covering and practice social distancing.