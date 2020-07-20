Mugshots : Madison County : 07/17/20 – 07/20/20 July 20, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/23GRAY, TERRY Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 2/23MCNEAL, SAVALAS Criminal impersonation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/23ANDERSON, JAMES Schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 4/23BROWN, ONTERRIO Theft under $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 5/23CHAPMAN, TANNER Possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 6/23DOUGLAS, MAXINE Simple domestic assault, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 7/23ECKFORD, JEREMY Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/23FENTRESS, BENJAMIN Aggravated burglary, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/23FOSTER, RAINNIE Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 10/23HARRIS, QUETURRAH Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/23LITTLE, BURTON Public intoxication, disturbing the peace Show Caption Hide Caption 12/23MASSENGILL, GINA Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/23MITCHELSON, JOSEPH Schedule I drug violations, schedule IV drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 14/23MURPHY, DENOATUS Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 15/23NOBLE, PAUL JUNIOR Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 16/23PIRTLE, ROBERT LEE Failure to appear, schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 17/23SELLS, SOMMER Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 18/23SHARKEY, ANTIONIAN Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 19/23SHARP, JANELL Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 20/23SHUTES, SONYA LYNN Disorderly conduct, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 21/23SMITH, JULIA MERIAL Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 22/23STANDRIDGE, TRACY Violation of order of protection, criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 23/23WADDELL, LAKAYLA Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/17/20 and 7 a.m. on 07/20/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest