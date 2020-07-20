Mugshots : Madison County : 07/17/20 – 07/20/20

1/23 GRAY, TERRY Public intoxication

2/23 MCNEAL, SAVALAS Criminal impersonation

3/23 ANDERSON, JAMES Schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of order of protection

4/23 BROWN, ONTERRIO Theft under $1,000

5/23 CHAPMAN, TANNER Possession of methamphetamine



6/23 DOUGLAS, MAXINE Simple domestic assault, unlawful drug paraphernalia

7/23 ECKFORD, JEREMY Simple domestic assault

8/23 FENTRESS, BENJAMIN Aggravated burglary, violation of probation

9/23 FOSTER, RAINNIE Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

10/23 HARRIS, QUETURRAH Violation of probation, failure to appear



11/23 LITTLE, BURTON Public intoxication, disturbing the peace

12/23 MASSENGILL, GINA Failure to appear

13/23 MITCHELSON, JOSEPH Schedule I drug violations, schedule IV drug violations

14/23 MURPHY, DENOATUS Aggravated assault

15/23 NOBLE, PAUL JUNIOR Violation of community corrections



16/23 PIRTLE, ROBERT LEE Failure to appear, schedule II drug violations

17/23 SELLS, SOMMER Driving under the influence

18/23 SHARKEY, ANTIONIAN Harassment

19/23 SHARP, JANELL Violation of probation

20/23 SHUTES, SONYA LYNN Disorderly conduct, driving on revoked/suspended license



21/23 SMITH, JULIA MERIAL Vandalism

22/23 STANDRIDGE, TRACY Violation of order of protection, criminal trespass

23/23 WADDELL, LAKAYLA Violation of probation















































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/17/20 and 7 a.m. on 07/20/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.