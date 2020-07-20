Smallest virus increase in two weeks in Madison Co. Monday, hospitalizations continue to climb

JACKSON, Tenn. — Monday was the smallest increase in positive COVID-19 cases we’ve seen in Madison County in almost two weeks.

However, it was still another day of record-setting numbers at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

“Seventy-six positive COVID patients this morning. Thirty of those are in ICU beds and a new record of 25 of those patients are on ventilators,” said Amy Garner, chief compliance and communications officer for West Tennessee Healthcare.

Madison County also reported another death over the weekend, bringing the total to eight.

The hospital has had to open additional units to compensate for the number of positive COVID-19 patients.

“We have to pull employees from other units where they don’t normally work to staff those over flow areas. Our staff is working so hard and it’s all hands on deck right now,” Garner said.

There are some simple ways you can help: wear a mask.

In fact, there are two free mask giveaways happening this week. One is scheduled for Tuesday, July 21 at the UT Ag Research Center at 605 Airways Blvd., and one on Thursday, July 23 at the West Madison Senior Center at 806 Huntersville-Denmark Road.

“I do think our citizens are taking us seriously and putting those masks on. It makes me feel good and makes me think we have a chance here,” Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris said.

“I’ve seen more people out wearing masks in various places so hopefully that trend continues,” Mayor Scott Conger said.

If the health department does get a complaint about a business not following the mask mandate, they’re reaching out to make sure they understand exactly what they’re supposed to be doing.

The health department is also continuing to contact trace for all positive cases.