30 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 702 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jakson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 30 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 702 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

Those new patients are:

67-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

28-year-old female (not hospitalized)

44-year-old male (not hospitalized)

17-year-old female (not hospitalized)

55-year-old female (not hospitalized)

9-year-old male (not hospitalized)

30-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

53-year-old male (not hospitalized)

18-year-old female (not hospitalized)

54-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

40-year-old male (not hospitalized)

14-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

53-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

36-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

41-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

59-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

21-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

28-year-old female (not hospitalized)

40-year-old male (not hospitalized)

56-year-old male (not hospitalized)

33-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

32-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

25-year-old female (not hospitalized)

46-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

27-year-old female (not hospitalized)

71-year-old female (not hospitalized)

40-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

38-year-old female (not hospitalized)

28-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

50-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

Health department staff are still trying to contact some of these patients, so their hospitalization status is currently unknown.

Thirteen Madison County residents are currently hospitalized due to the COVID-19 virus, and four of those patients are on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 440 (63%)

38301: 179 (25%)

38356: 12 (2%)

38391: 13 (2%)

38366: 8 (1%)

38343: 13 (2%)

38313: 15 (2%)

38392: 2 (0.2%)

38355: 3 (0.4%)

38362: 9 (1.2%)

38006: 4 (0.6%)

38302: 1 (0.1%)

38308: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 3 (0.4%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 270 (38%)

White: 311 (44%)

Asian: 7 (1%)

Hispanic: 33 (5%)

Other/Multiracial: 14 (2%)

Unspecified: 67 (10%)

Gender:

Female: 413 (59%)

Male: 289 (41%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 454 (65%)

Not recovered: 177 (25%)

Better: 32 (5%)

Unknown: 31 (4%)

Deaths: 8 (1%)

Age: