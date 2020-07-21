81,944 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 871 deaths, 3,798 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 81,944 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, July 21. In addition, 871 people have died and 3,798 have been hospitalized. Another 47,852 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Tuesday. The report shows 822 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 31 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 327

Bedford County – 695

Benton County – 32

Bledsoe County – 643

Blount County – 592

Bradley County – 1,271

Campbell County – 102

Cannon County – 72

Carroll County – 85

Carter County — 220

Cheatham County – 375

Chester County – 125

Claiborne County – 124

Clay County – 35

Cocke County – 231

Coffee County – 220

Crockett County — 113

Cumberland County – 273

Davidson County – 16,545

Decatur County – 69

DeKalb County – 180

Dickson County – 398

Dyer County – 383

Fayette County – 495

Fentress County – 45

Franklin County – 166

Gibson County – 327

Giles County – 213

Grainger County – 92

Greene County – 238

Grundy County – 73

Hamblen County – 738

Hamilton County – 4,424

Hancock County – 37

Hardeman County — 577

Hardin County – 231

Hawkins County – 153

Haywood County — 203

Henderson County — 206

Henry County — 69

Hickman County – 150

Houston County – 31

Humphreys County – 62

Jackson County – 87

Jefferson County – 284

Johnson County – 52

Knox County – 2,539

Lake County – 702

Lauderdale County – 267

Lawrence County – 321

Lewis County — 21

Lincoln County – 148

Loudon County – 437

Macon County – 729

Madison County – 522

Marion County – 134

Marshall County – 173

Maury County – 689

McMinn County – 382

McNairy County — 178

Meigs County – 60

Monroe County – 213

Montgomery County – 1,196

Moore County – 32

Morgan County — 45

Obion County — 191

Overton County – 98

Perry County – 52

Pickett County — 13

Polk County – 75

Putnam County – 1,267

Rhea County – 409

Roane County – 147

Robertson County – 1,160

Rutherford County – 4,716

Scott County – 38

Sequatchie County – 64

Sevier County – 1,156

Shelby County – 16,904

Smith County – 259

Stewart County — 47

Sullivan County – 444

Sumner County – 2,571

Tipton County – 835

Trousdale County – 1,547

Unicoi County – 70

Union County — 56

Van Buren County – 15

Warren County – 248

Washington County – 490

Wayne County – 157

Weakley County — 109

White County – 132

Williamson County – 2,599

Wilson County – 1,664

Out of state – 2,179

Pending – 1,381

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 97

Asian – 814

Black or African-American – 15,752

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 65

Other/Multiracial – 11,792

White – 34,124

Pending – 19,300

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 41,359

Hispanic – 15,656

Pending – 24,929

Gender:

Female – 39,685

Male – 41,156

Pending – 1,103

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.