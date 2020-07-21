Election information: Positions up for election in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — Do you know who and what you’ll be voting for during early voting in West Tennessee?

In Madison County, you’ll be voting for an assessor of property, and five different school board positions.

In Carroll County, you’ll be voting for a chancellor, one county commission seat, three Carroll County School Board seats, five Hollow Rock-Bruceton Special School Board members, four West Carroll Special School Board member seats, and one Huntingdon, McKenzie, and South Carroll Special School Board members.

In Gibson County, you’ll be voting for a public defender, two county commission seats, an assessor of property, one school board seat for Bradford Special School District, two in the Gibson County Special School District, three in Kenton Special School District, and two in the Trenton Special School District.

In Hardin County, you’ll be voting for chancellor, two different county commission positions, an assessor of property, two different road board slots, and five different school board spots.

In Henderson County, you’ll be voting for an assessor of property, road supervisor, and four school board positions.

In Sardis, you’ll be voting for mayor and five alderman.

Scotts Hill also has elections for mayor, as well as seven alderman positions.

In Chester County, you’ll be voting for assessor of property and four school board positions.

Enville residents will be voting for mayor and five alderman positions, and Henderson residents will cast a vote for mayor and three alderman positions.

Early voting in Tennessee ends on August 1, and the general election will be on August 6.