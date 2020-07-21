Henderson County Schools announce reopening dates, virtual options

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Henderson County Public Schools will reopen with a staggered schedule beginning Wednesday, August 5.

The first three days will be staggered to give teachers, staff and students the opportunity to acclimate to new procedures. Buses will run on these dates.

The schools will then operate under a full, regular schedule starting on August 10.

Wednesday, August 5: Kindergarten, 1st Grade, 2nd Grade, 9th Grade

Kindergarten, 1st Grade, 2nd Grade, 9th Grade Thursday, August 6: 3rd Grade, 4th Grade, 5th Grade, 10th Grade

3rd Grade, 4th Grade, 5th Grade, 10th Grade Friday, August 7: 6th Grade, 7th Grade, 8th Grade, 11th Grade, 12th Grade

6th Grade, 7th Grade, 8th Grade, 11th Grade, 12th Grade Monday, August 10: Full schedule begins

Details about procedures concerning COVID-19 safety can be found here.

Students and parents are encouraged to contact their school for further information.

The school system also is offering virtual learning options for those who choose to learn from home. Click here for more details.