Man charged after entering Hardeman Co. business with knife, threatening employees

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A man is facing charges after investigators say he entered a Hardeman County business with a large knife and made threats to two employees.

A sheriff’s office report says deputies responded to Molton Company in Middleton around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The report says employees told investigators that Terry Tyler, 31, of Mississippi, came into the business and asked what time the plant manager would arrive. The employees told Tyler when the manager was expected at the business, and told investigators they noticed a large knife in his waistband and a bag containing alcohol, according to the report.

The report says Tyler told them that, “they were going to die,” and walked out of the building toward the store across the street.

Tyler is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Investigators say they recovered the knife and placed it in evidence, and disposed of three cans of beer Tyler had in his possession.