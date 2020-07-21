More Afternoon Storms Today

Weather Update – 12:55 p.m. – Tuesday, July 21st –

Expect a repetitive pattern for much of the week ahead. Today, just like the last several weeks, will have highs ranging from low to mid 90s. Afternoon thunderstorms and showers are likely, but it will be a hit or miss for most areas.

Some of these storms could produce localized heavy downpours, but for the most part will be brief. Our northern counties could see a strong storm or two as they lie on the edge of a Marginal Risk. For most areas it will be mostly sunny and humid, with heat index values near 105°F. This pattern continues until the weekend when an upper ridge builds in the area again, decreasing rain chances a bit.

