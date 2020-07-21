Scattered Storms May Stick Around Past Sunset Tonight

Weather Update – 7:30 p.m. – Tuesday, July 21st

Strong thunderstorms producing frequent lightning and heavy rainfall have knocked out power for some West Tennesseans today but generally the risk for severe weather remains low. That was the case recently in Hardin county where at times the lightning strike count in a 10 minute period was over 100! We’ll be dealing with these downpours through the early evening so be on the lookout for water-covered roads. Remember: “Turn Around, Don’t Drown!”

TONIGHT

Scattered downpours and a few strong thunderstorms may linger just past sunset in West Tennessee but “mostly dry” will do well to describe the forecast from midnight through sunrise. It’ll be a warm and humid night with temperatures in the lower to middle 70s at the coolest point of the night.

Pop-up thunderstorms are expected again tomorrow! From the later hours of the morning through the early evening, watch for scattered downpours and thunderstorms to produce frequent lightning. Temperatures in the lower 90s will feel like the lower 100s during the afternoon unless the rain cools things down. Rain chances will keep up all week, stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast rainfall totals and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

