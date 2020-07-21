The Ned hosts second free “Art on the Go” exhibit

JACKSON, Tenn. — The NED, Jackson Arts Council and West TN Artisan Trail have teamed up to present the second “Art on the Go” event.

Artists and art enthusiasts are encouraged to attend the drive-by/walk-by art exhibit on Thursday, July 23 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at The Ned R. McWherter West TN Cultural Arts Center, located at 314 East Main Street in downtown Jackson.

This is a free event open to the public. Social distancing will be observed and masks will be required for those who choose to walk up.

“Our hope is that the Art on the Go event will promote the idea that creativity isn’t canceled and that local artists continue to add to the vibrancy of our community,” said artist Andrew Boks, President of the West TN Artisan Trail. “Should you choose to drive by or walk on by, ‘Art on the Go!’ will make art enjoyable and accessible for everyone. Several artists will be showcasing their artwork alongside The NED as well as in the gallery that is accessible by sidewalk.”