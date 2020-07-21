UT Martin names first-ever Chief Diversity and Inclusion officer

MARTIN, Tenn.–The University of Tennessee at Martin has appointed its first-ever Chief Diversity and Inclusion officer.

Dr. Mark McCloud will begin the interim position August 1.

In this new role, Dr. McCloud will be responsible for developing a comprehensive cultural competency plan for faculty, staff and students in order to promote institutional diversity and inclusion.

Mccloud. a UT Martin alumnus says in part:

“I am honored to serve in this crucial role at this time in our university’s history…

I want UT Martin to reflect diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in everything we do.”