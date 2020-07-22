40 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, 2 additional deaths

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two more Madison County residents have died as a result of the COVID-19 virus.

Health Department officials say the patients are a 62-year-old man and a 69-year-old man.

In addition, 40 new cases were confirmed Wednesday.

Those new patients are:

52-year-old female (not hospitalized)

38-year-old female (not hospitalized)

71-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

65-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

37-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

62-year-old male (not hospitalized)

68-year-old male (not hospitalized)

33-year-old female (not hospitalized)

37-year-old female (not hospitalized)

52-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

83-year-old male (not hospitalized)

78-year-old female (not hospitalized)

83-year-old male (not hospitalized)

62-year-old male (not hospitalized)

59-year-old female (not hospitalized)

22-year-old female (not hospitalized)

89-year-old female (hospitalized)

22-year-old female (not hospitalized)

25-year-old female (not hospitalized)

37-year-old male (not hospitalized)

40-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

54-year-old female (not hospitalized)

20-year-old male (not hospitalized)

77-year-old female (not hospitalized)

82-year-old male (not hospitalized)

26-year-old female (not hospitalized)

58-year-old male (hospitalized)

58-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

65-year-old female (not hospitalized)

28-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

43-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

43-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

38-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

20-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

19-year-old female (not hospitalized)

8-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

32-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

51-year-old male (not hospitalized)

61-year-old female (not hospitalized)

59-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

Health department staff are still attempting to reach out to some of these patients, so their hospitalization status is unknown.

The health department says 13 Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, and three are on ventilators.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 463 (62%)

38301: 190 (26%)

38356: 13 (2%)

38391: 14 (2%)

38366: 8 (1%)

38343: 12 (2%)

38313: 16 (2%)

38392: 5 (0.6%)

38355: 3 (0.4%)

38362: 9 (1%)

38006: 4 (0.5%)

38302: 1 (0.1%)

38308: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 3 (0.4%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 285 (38%)

White: 329 (44%)

Asian: 7 (1%)

Hispanic: 33 (5%)

Other/Multiracial: 14 (2%)

Unspecified: 74 (10%)

Gender:

Female: 436 (59%)

Male: 306 (41%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 484 (65%)

Not recovered: 169 (23%)

Better: 31 (4%)

Unknown: 48 (7%)

Deaths: 10 (1%)

Age: