84,417 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 888 deaths, 3,907 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 84,417 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, July 22. In addition, 888 people have died and 3,907 have been hospitalized. Another 49,748 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Wednesday. The report shows 835 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 33 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 335

Bedford County – 696

Benton County – 33

Bledsoe County – 643

Blount County – 663

Bradley County – 1,284

Campbell County – 106

Cannon County – 78

Carroll County – 90

Carter County — 225

Cheatham County – 382

Chester County – 126

Claiborne County – 127

Clay County – 39

Cocke County – 238

Coffee County – 221

Crockett County — 115

Cumberland County – 276

Davidson County – 16,695

Decatur County – 75

DeKalb County – 184

Dickson County – 402

Dyer County – 383

Fayette County – 495

Fentress County – 46

Franklin County – 168

Gibson County – 330

Giles County – 223

Grainger County – 92

Greene County – 237

Grundy County – 74

Hamblen County – 743

Hamilton County – 4,523

Hancock County – 39

Hardeman County — 579

Hardin County – 238

Hawkins County – 155

Haywood County — 206

Henderson County — 211

Henry County — 75

Hickman County – 154

Houston County – 31

Humphreys County – 63

Jackson County – 90

Jefferson County – 289

Johnson County – 52

Knox County – 2,578

Lake County – 702

Lauderdale County – 268

Lawrence County – 324

Lewis County — 22

Lincoln County – 152

Loudon County – 443

Macon County – 736

Madison County – 530

Marion County – 135

Marshall County – 173

Maury County – 712

McMinn County – 384

McNairy County — 178

Meigs County – 61

Monroe County – 213

Montgomery County – 1,222

Moore County – 34

Morgan County — 46

Obion County — 191

Overton County – 100

Perry County – 53

Pickett County — 13

Polk County – 79

Putnam County – 1,275

Rhea County – 409

Roane County – 156

Robertson County – 1,184

Rutherford County – 4,828

Scott County – 39

Sequatchie County – 68

Sevier County – 1,174

Shelby County – 16,966

Smith County – 261

Stewart County — 48

Sullivan County – 457

Sumner County – 2,670

Tipton County – 840

Trousdale County – 1,548

Unicoi County – 75

Union County — 59

Van Buren County – 15

Warren County – 248

Washington County – 502

Wayne County – 159

Weakley County — 109

White County – 138

Williamson County – 2,648

Wilson County – 1,688

Out of state – 2,268

Pending – 2,707

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 97

Asian – 832

Black or African-American – 16,107

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 69

Other/Multiracial – 12,059

White – 35,281

Pending – 19,972

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 44,823

Hispanic – 15,996

Pending – 23,598

Gender:

Female – 41,042

Male – 42,293

Pending – 1,082

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.