Dutch oven recall

GreenPan SimmerLight Dutch Ovens are being recalled due to burn and injury hazards.

The lid on the dutch oven can reportedly explode while it is inside the oven.

Cookware Company has received four reports of incidents, including three reports of the lid exploding.

No injuries have been reported.

The dutch ovens were sold online through Amazon and Macy’s.

If you have one of these, stop using it and contact Cookware Company for a full refund or a free replacement lid.

Cookware Company toll-free at (877) 926-6526 between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email simmerlite@cookware-co.com or online at www.greenpan.us and click on “SimmerLite Dutch Oven Product Recall” for more information.