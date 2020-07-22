Evening Meteorologist – WCCB Charlotte

WCCB Charlotte has an immediate opening for a fulltime evening meteorologist and social media superstar. This position blends the role of an onair weather expert with a lot of personality and a drive to dominate digital weather in the Charlotte market. Youll work with our Chief Met to develop creative content for broadcast, digital and social. And youll be doing a lot of live work

Youve got to be savvy and adaptive. We want someone with excellent forecasting skills and the ability to make the weather more than maps, graphics and the 7 day. Youve got to be strong on breaking weather news. In the Carolinas we get everything snow, tornadoes, heat and lately a lot of rain and flooding. Youll be telling that story to an audience living in different microclimates across 22 counties

This is a unique opportunity to join a versatile team. Send reel and resume to

Angela Robbins WCCB News Director arobbins@wccbcharlotte.com No phone calls 

