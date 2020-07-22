Evening Meteorologist – WCCB Charlotte

WCCB Charlotte has an immediate opening for a full–time evening meteorologist and social media superstar. This position blends the role of an on–air weather expert with a lot of personality and a drive to dominate digital weather in the Charlotte market. You‘ll work with our Chief Met to develop creative content for broadcast, digital and social. And you‘ll be doing a lot of live work.

You‘ve got to be savvy and adaptive. We want someone with excellent forecasting skills and the ability to make the weather more than maps, graphics and the 7 day. You‘ve got to be strong on breaking weather news. In the Carolinas we get everything – snow, tornadoes, heat – and lately a lot of rain and flooding. You‘ll be telling that story to an audience living in different micro–climates across 22 counties.

This is a unique opportunity to join a versatile team. Send reel and resume to:

Angela Robbins WCCB News Director arobbins@wccbcharlotte.com No phone calls

EOE

Please note source of referral on all resumes/cover letters.