Hot And Humid With Storms Later

Weather Update: Wednesday, July 22 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Its another warm and humid start to the morning with temps generally in the lower 70s. There was a weakening area of showers near Memphis this morning. The cloud debris from that is moving over parts of West Tennessee. I still expect it to mainly remain dry this morning at least. As temps warm through the 80s to around 90°F. Scattered storms are expected to develop across the region. Very heavy rain and frequent lightning will be the main threats today other than collapsing cumulonimbus clouds this afternoon, which could produce localized wind gusts. Overall coverage of storms is expected to be a little better than yesterday.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamelltv