Judge won’t block 3 Tennessee vote-by-mail laws for primary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge will not block three Tennessee laws dealing with absentee voting for the Aug. 6 primary election amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying the groups that sought the action should have requested it earlier.

U.S. District Judge Eli Richardson in Nashville issued the order Tuesday on the laws that keep first-time voters who registered by mail from voting absentee, bar the unsolicited distribution of requests for applications for absentee ballots by non-election workers, and spell out a signature verification process for those voters.

Richardson wrote that he will still consider whether to block the laws for the November election.