Mom reunites with baby after both recover from COVID-19

PERU (CBS Newspath) — Lissy was reunited with her baby for the first time since giving birth at a hospital in Peru on June 15.

Doctors said Jorge was born premature with COVID-19, weighing just over one pound.

He was immediately transferred to the neonatal intensive care unit.

Lissy also had the coronavirus and has recovered.

Doctors said Jorge has since tested negative and now weighs two pounds.

On July 18, Lissy was able to see Jorge face to face.

Jorge is still in the ICU as he grows and his lungs recover.

His parents will be able to visit him through video calls.