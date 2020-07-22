Scattered Thunderstorms Through Early Evening

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Wednesday, July 22nd

Pockets of heavy rain have been moving through Madison county but so far we’ve only had 0.01″ of rainfall at WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News in East Jackson! The scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast daily now through the last weekend of July but there’s some activity brewing in the Tropics with Tropical Storm Gonzalo now on the map in the Atlantic and a disturbance that could soon become Hanna in the Gulf of Mexico.



TONIGHT

Stray thunderstorms will stick around through the early evening tonight and in some cases could bring heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. The risk for severe weather remains low but localized flash flooding and gusty winds are possible too. For the 8th morning in a row, temperatures will be in the lower 70s at sunrise.

Downpours and thunderstorms producing frequent lightning are possible again tomorrow with a 40% chance for rain. Some storms may produce gusty winds but the overall risk for severe weather is low. Thursday’s highs will be right around 90°F with a heat index in the upper 90s. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

