School officials discuss back-to-school plans in Gibson County

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — If you have a student going to school in Milan this fall, you have just a few short weeks to get things ready.

Milan Special School District is scheduled to start back on August 3.

“Our board voted last night to go ahead and follow the school calendar that has been approved,” said Milan Special School District Director of Schools Jonathan Criswell.

Students will have the option of whether they would like to attend school online or in-person.

Criswell says students who decide to attend school in-person will be required to wear a mask. The district’s website has informational packets for parents to assist in making that decision.

According to that information, parents can choose either option for nine-week intervals throughout the school year. However, some elective courses may not be available to virtual-only students.

The district’s website also says grab-and-go meals will be available for students who use the virtual option.

Humboldt City Schools Interim Superintendent Lillian Shelton says their plans are to open up schools on August 7, and they will offer online or in-person classes.

“And what we will do is a couple test runs, try out tests so the all the students can hook on, and those who have problems, they can bring their technology equipment to the school and look at and see if they are compatible or if we need to download programs,” Shelton said.

For more updates from Humboldt City Schools, visit their website.