Tacos 4 Life launches Summer of Giving program

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local restaurant is holding a canned food drive, and it is all for a good cause.

Tacos 4 Life is bringing is continuing its mission to end world hunger with a Summer of Giving program.

Tacos 4 Life will have a canned food drive collection located inside the restaurant, giving team members and taco lovers the opportunity to support locally and globally.

People can drop off donations in the dining room or through the drive-thru. Canned foods that are collected will go to the Regional Inter-faith Association.

“The Summer of Giving is our way of trying to impact our local community through our non-profit organization serving children,” said Tacos 4 Life Store Leader Andrew Washington. “We help end world starvation across the world, but our way of trying to help impact here [is] by doing the Summer of Giving.”

The canned food drive will last until August 1.