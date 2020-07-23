19 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 761 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive patients to 761.

The newest confirmed cases include:

76-year-old male (not hospitalized)

26-year-old female (not hospitalized)

77-year-old female (not hospitalized)

30-year-old male (not hospitalized)

46-year-old male (not hospitalized)

27-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

4-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

26-year-old male (not hospitalized)

6-year-old male (not hospitalized)

47-year-old male (not hospitalized)

25-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

33-year-old female (not hospitalized)

27-year-old female (not hospitalized)

35-year-old male (not hospitalized)

79-year-old female (not hospitalized)

2-month-old female (not hospitalized)

68-year-old female (not hospitalized)

76-year-old female (hospitalized)

74-year-old female (not hospitalized)

Health department staff are still attempting to reach some of these individuals, so their hospitalization status is currently unknown.

Twelve Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, and one resident is on a ventilator due to COVID-19.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 474 (62%)

38301: 195 (26%)

38356: 13 (2%)

38391: 16 (2%)

38366: 8 (1%)

38343: 12 (2%)

38313: 17 (2%)

38392: 5 (0.6%)

38355: 3 (0.3%)

38362: 9 (1%)

38006: 4 (0.5%)

38302: 1 (0.1%)

38308: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 3 (0.3%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 292 (38.5%)

White: 338 (44.5%)

Asian: 7 (1%)

Hispanic: 33 (4%)

Other/Multiracial: 14 (2%)

Unspecified: 77 (10%)

Gender:

Female: 448 (59%)

Male: 313 (41%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 511 (67%)

Not recovered: 158 (21%)

Better: 32 (4%)

Unknown: 50 (7%)

Deaths: 10 (1%)

Age: