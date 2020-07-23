86,987 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 925 deaths, 4,016 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 86,987 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, July 23. In addition, 925 people have died and 4,016 have been hospitalized. Another 51,661 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Thursday. The report shows 870 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 34 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 374

Bedford County – 711

Benton County – 37

Bledsoe County – 646

Blount County – 709

Bradley County – 1,330

Campbell County – 115

Cannon County – 87

Carroll County – 107

Carter County — 250

Cheatham County – 397

Chester County – 132

Claiborne County – 135

Clay County – 41

Cocke County – 251

Coffee County – 233

Crockett County — 130

Cumberland County – 287

Davidson County – 16,956

Decatur County – 85

DeKalb County – 192

Dickson County – 421

Dyer County – 400

Fayette County – 510

Fentress County – 48

Franklin County – 171

Gibson County – 346

Giles County – 234

Grainger County – 97

Greene County – 243

Grundy County – 77

Hamblen County – 793

Hamilton County – 4,604

Hancock County – 43

Hardeman County — 614

Hardin County – 260

Hawkins County – 162

Haywood County — 224

Henderson County — 252

Henry County — 88

Hickman County – 161

Houston County – 34

Humphreys County – 63

Jackson County – 91

Jefferson County – 317

Johnson County – 54

Knox County – 2,703

Lake County – 703

Lauderdale County – 287

Lawrence County – 332

Lewis County — 27

Lincoln County – 165

Loudon County – 484

Macon County – 747

Madison County – 562

Marion County – 143

Marshall County – 178

Maury County – 758

McMinn County – 393

McNairy County — 195

Meigs County – 62

Monroe County – 225

Montgomery County – 1,288

Moore County – 35

Morgan County — 50

Obion County — 230

Overton County – 102

Perry County – 56

Pickett County — 16

Polk County – 85

Putnam County – 1,313

Rhea County – 410

Roane County – 189

Robertson County – 1,197

Rutherford County – 5,016

Scott County – 39

Sequatchie County – 69

Sevier County – 1,269

Shelby County – 17,278

Smith County – 268

Stewart County — 50

Sullivan County – 489

Sumner County – 2,721

Tipton County – 877

Trousdale County – 1,556

Unicoi County – 77

Union County — 61

Van Buren County – 19

Warren County – 262

Washington County – 523

Wayne County – 169

Weakley County — 123

White County – 145

Williamson County – 2,717

Wilson County – 1,746

Out of state – 2,345

Pending – 2,721

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 107

Asian – 845

Black or African-American – 17,171

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 67

Other/Multiracial – 12,564

White – 36,998

Pending – 19,232

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 46,116

Hispanic – 16,199

Pending – 24,672

Gender:

Female – 42,347

Male – 43,500

Pending – 1,140

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.