Christmas tree recall

It’s only July, but you may want to double check your Christmas tree.

Willis Electric is recalling its Home Accents Holiday Artificial Christmas Trees due to a burn hazard.

The Christmas tree’s foot pedal controller can reportedly overheat.

The firm has received more than 500 reports of incidents of overheating, including one report of a burn.

These Christmas trees were sold exclusively at Home Depot.

If you have one, dispose of the foot pedal controller and contact Willis Electric for a free replacement.

To contact Willis Electric, call toll-free at 866-210-5958 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST Monday through Friday, or online at www.williscorporation.com and click on the recall tab for more information.