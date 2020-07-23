Foundation cancels annual Charity Gala

JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation announced Thursday that the annual Charity Gala, originally scheduled for November, will be cancelled.

The Board of Trustees voted to cancel the November 14 event due to concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the interest of the safety for our community, we have decided not to hold our Annual Charity Gala. With increased numbers of people in our communities testing positive, we did not want to risk spreading the virus because of our event,” said Bill White, board chair.

The gala is held each year at the Carl Perkins Civic Center, and typically brings in more than 600 guests.

The West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation is still accepting donations for the Ayers Children’s Medical Center and the Kirkland Cancer Center to offset the funding loss by cancelling the event.

Donations can be mailed to the Foundation at 620 Skyline Drive, Jackson, TN 38301, or can be made online here.

For more information, contact Frank McMeen at (731) 984-2143.